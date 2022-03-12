Scala Price Hits $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $704,549.02 and $975.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.76 or 0.06583117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,837.89 or 0.99765078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

