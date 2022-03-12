Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,790,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 847,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $40.86 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.