Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1,853.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

