Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,706 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 730,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

