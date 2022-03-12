Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $71.61. 254,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,510. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.