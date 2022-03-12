Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.70. 2,801,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

