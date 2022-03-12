Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 164,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SJ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 24,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scienjoy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scienjoy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scienjoy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

