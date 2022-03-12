Scrypta Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Scrypta has a market cap of $48,322.77 and approximately $29.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,355,983 coins and its circulating supply is 20,555,983 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

