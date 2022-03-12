Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

