SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Up 93.0% in February

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SCVX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 30,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. SCVX has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SCVX in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SCVX in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SCVX by 116.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

