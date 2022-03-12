SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.
About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.