Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

SEE opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

