Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires 54,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.9% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

