Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.41 and its 200 day moving average is $350.93. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

