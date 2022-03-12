Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $1.82 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for approximately 0.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. 2,236,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

