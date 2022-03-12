Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 22,201 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. NVIDIA comprises about 2.9% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.