SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.
NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.
SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
