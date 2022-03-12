SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

