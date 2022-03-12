Secret (SCRT) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00012288 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $785.25 million and $27.85 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00257860 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

