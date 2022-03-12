Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $219.15

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 219.15 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.80). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.82), with a volume of 58,791 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.