Seedify.fund 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.83 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00012431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $119.29 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.89 or 0.06624354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,117.32 or 1.00014529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.