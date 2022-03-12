Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.72. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.