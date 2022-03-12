Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 274,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.