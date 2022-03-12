Semux (SEM) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $9,954.38 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00224964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007832 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005420 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

