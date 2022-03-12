Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $50.98 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and approximately $535,586.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00069668 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005432 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.