Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company has a market cap of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.29.
Servotronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Servotronics (SVT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.