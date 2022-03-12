Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Servotronics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. The company has a market cap of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

