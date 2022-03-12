ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $34.31 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,313,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,305,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 19.7% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,338,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 874,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,906. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.
