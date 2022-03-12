SharedStake (SGT) Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $4,407.90 and approximately $455.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.51 or 0.06620204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.03 or 0.99995893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041805 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

