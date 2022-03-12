Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SHERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.