Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1-Day Volume Hits $502.12 Million

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $12.24 billion and approximately $502.12 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06594766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,031.33 or 0.99775108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045699 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars.

