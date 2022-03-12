Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 52.7% in February

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

SHECY stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

