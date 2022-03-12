ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $641,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $206,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 49.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 49.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,701. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -524.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

