Shopping (SPI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $591,516.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and $591,516.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00018010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.43 or 0.06600593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,056.78 or 0.99982395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,518 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

