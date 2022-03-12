Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

SRGHY opened at $15.43 on Friday. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

