Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 58.5%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13. Advantest has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantest will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
