Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Increases By 124.1%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,620,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the February 13th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.40. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.