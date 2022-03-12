Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Grows By 100.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $18.39 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

