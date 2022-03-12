Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Grows By 100.0%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $18.39 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.