Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Decreases By 47.5%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,761,500 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 3,357,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of QRNNF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Aurizon has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

About Aurizon (Get Rating)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

