Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 57.4%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

