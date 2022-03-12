Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 100.0%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.