Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 100.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

