Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declines By 60.3%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
