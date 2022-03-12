Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declines By 60.3%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $12,699,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,513,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 273,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,016 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.