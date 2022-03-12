Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Grows By 110.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($8.84) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $28.51 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.