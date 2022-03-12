Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 53.7%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNPQY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($81.52) to €78.00 ($84.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

