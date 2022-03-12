Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declines By 59.2%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 94,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,766. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

