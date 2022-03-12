Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 52.9%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 144,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 415,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 125,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

