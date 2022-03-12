Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 52.9%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
