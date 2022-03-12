Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 56.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the February 13th total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 504.8 days.
CMSQF stock remained flat at $$15.38 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210. Computershare has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.
Computershare Company Profile
