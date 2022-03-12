Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 51.4%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

