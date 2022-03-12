Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 59.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.5 days.

DCNSF stock remained flat at $$22.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.