Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 56.3%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

