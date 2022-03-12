Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Drops By 61.8%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 6,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,355. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

