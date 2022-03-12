Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Increases By 123.7%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the February 13th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.91 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

